2024 Election: what you need to know to cast your ballot for early voting in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina's in-person early voting period for the 2024 General Election runs from Thursday, Oct. 17 until Saturday, Nov. 2. at 3 p.m.

Alongside the national offices up for election on the ballot, there will be a contest for one NC Supreme Court associate justice and three NC Court of Appeals judge positions.

Here are the candidates:



NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 6: Jefferson F. Griffin (R) and Allison Riggs (D)

Jefferson F. Griffin (R) and Allison Riggs (D) NC Seat Court of Appeals Judge Seat 12: Tom Murry (R) and Carolyn Jennings Thompson (D)

Tom Murry (R) and Carolyn Jennings Thompson (D) NC Seat Court of Appeals Judge Seat 14: Valerie Zachary (R) and Ed Eldred (D)

Valerie Zachary (R) and Ed Eldred (D) NC Seat Court of Appeals Judge Seat 15: Chris Freedman (R) and Martin E. Moore (D)

Many state counties have elections for board of commissioners and boards of education. Several municipalities also have elections for mayor and seats on the municipal governing board.

Where to Vote

You can find early voting site locations and hours in your county here, as well as here.

Any voter who qualifies for assistance can ask for help at their polling place. For more information on help for voters with disabilities, click here. Curbside voting is also available for those eligible.

Voters who received an absentee ballot may deliver their ballot to their county board of elections office or to an election official at an early voting site during voting hours.

Best Times to Go Vote

According to Wake County, lines are historically shortest on the first days of early voting.

The busiest times are around lunchtime on weekdays and the last three days of the early voting period.

Important Voter Tips

Make sure to bring your photo ID. North Carolina voters will be required to show their ID when checking in to vote.

Make sure you're registered. You can check here to see if you are.

Same-day registration is available during early voting, while this is not available for most voters on Election Day.

After Voting

Under NC law, all early votes, either by mail or in person, are considered absentee votes.

You can check your ballot status using the Voter Search database in the section 'Voter History'. This may not show up until up to a few weeks after Election Day.

Dates and Deadlines

Oct. 17: In-person early voting begins

Oct. 29: Absentee ballot request deadline (5 p.m.).

Nov. 2: In-person early voting ends (3 p.m.).

Nov. 5: General Election Day.

Nov. 5: Absentee ballot return deadline (7:30 p.m.).

Keep in mind voter registration and absentee voting deadlines are different for the military and those overseas.

Other Resources