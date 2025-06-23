Cumberland County woman wins $1 million top prize on $10 scratch-off

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville woman spent $10 on a scratch-off lottery ticket and won a $1 million top prize.

Elena Hendren bought her winning Jumbo Bucks ticket from the Short Stop on Rattlesnake Trail in Pinehurst.

Hendren had the option to receive her prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum of $600,000. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $430,503.

