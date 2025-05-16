24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Cyclist seriously injured in crash on NC Highway 55 in Cary

Friday, May 16, 2025 10:13PM
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A cyclist was taken to the hospital after police police said they collided with a vehicle.

Cary police said emergency crews were called to a vehicle versus cyclist collision on NC Highway 55 at Green Hope School Road.

The cyclist was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The northbound lanes on NC Hwy 55 are closed due to the crash.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area.

