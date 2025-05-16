Family of motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run asking for public's help identifying driver involved

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of a Wake County man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash is hoping the driver responsible comes forward.

The crash happened on May 6 on Turnipseed Road near Wendell. 53-year-old Jay Guido was on a motorcycle ride with his two sons when they said an aggressive driver approached, honking at them, before eventually passing the group.

Guido followed the vehicle to write down the license plate number. When his sons caught up a few minutes later, they found their dad on the side of the road, face down. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

"Best dad you could ever ask for. Hardest worker ever. Even when we had nothing, he gave us everything I could ever ask for," Guido's son Nathan told ABC11. "Just whatever I ever needed. He tried to give us. He grew up with nothing. So he just wanted to give his kids everything he never had. Just hardest worker ever."

Nathan, who is 20 years old, said his dad was an experienced rider and had a collection of cars and motorcycles.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help Guido's family with funeral costs and other expenses.

If you have any information about the crash, you're encouraged to call the authorities.

