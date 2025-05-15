NC couple killed in crash on I-95 returning home from son's birthday celebration in Disney World

FUQUAY VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina couple was killed in a crash in South Carolina last week.

According to an obituary, 33-year-old Sara E. Greene and 32-year-old Kyle Greene were returning home from a trip to Walt Disney World to celebrate their son Tucker's second birthday.

The couple was killed after their vehicle hit the back of a dump truck on I-95 in Orangeburg County, South Carolina.

The couple's son survived the crash, and is being cared for by family members.

A fundraiser was set up to help support Tucker and has raised more than $20,000.

