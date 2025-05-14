24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman arrested after multi-county chase that ended in crash in Dunn

WTVD logo
Wednesday, May 14, 2025 6:26PM
Woman arrested after multi-county chase that ended in crash in Dunn
She reportedly was going more than 115 mph when she blew through a roundabout in Dunn before crashing.

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A high-speed chase on Tuesday evening crossed into two counties before ending with a violent crash and an arrest.

It began in Fayetteville as state troopers attempted to pull over a woman for allegedly failing to move over and or slow down for emergency vehicles.

The driver sped off a pursuit continued into Harnett County.

At one point, the woman was caught in a traffic backup but managed to escape and again take off.

She reportedly was going more than 115 mph when she blew through a roundabout in Dunn before crashing.

The driver was arrested after she tried to run away from the crash site.

The woman's name has not yet been released and it's not clear what charges she's facing.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Fayetteville and in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW