Woman arrested after multi-county chase that ended in crash in Dunn

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A high-speed chase on Tuesday evening crossed into two counties before ending with a violent crash and an arrest.

It began in Fayetteville as state troopers attempted to pull over a woman for allegedly failing to move over and or slow down for emergency vehicles.

The driver sped off a pursuit continued into Harnett County.

At one point, the woman was caught in a traffic backup but managed to escape and again take off.

She reportedly was going more than 115 mph when she blew through a roundabout in Dunn before crashing.

The driver was arrested after she tried to run away from the crash site.

The woman's name has not yet been released and it's not clear what charges she's facing.

