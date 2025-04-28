Cyndi Lauper, Outkast and more named to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

We now know which musical acts will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year.

Bad Company, Joe Cocker and Cyndi Lauper are among the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, all of whom were announced Sunday on "American Idol."

Also getting into the Rock Hall this year are "Twist" king Chubby Checker, Seattle grunge rockers Soundgarden, indie rock duo The White Stripes and rap group Outkast.

While they've both been eligible for decades, Bad Company -- the supergroup featuring former Free members Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke -- and Joe Cocker are getting in on their first nomination, as is Chubby Checker.

"Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock & Roll forever," said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. "Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps."

The Rock Hall will also induct the late "Werewolves of London" singer Warren Zevon and rap group Salt-N-Pepa with the Musical Influence Award, while the late keyboardist/session man Nicky Hopkins, renowned session bassist Carole Kaye and R &B producer Thom Bell will be inducted with the Musical Excellence Award.

Among the 2025 nominees who didn't get in this year are Billy Idol, The Black Crowes, Oasis, Mariah Carey, Phish -- who won the fan vote -- and Mexican rock band Maná.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Nov. 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and will stream live on Disney+. A highlights special will air on ABC at a later date and stream on Hulu the next day.

Last year, Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest were among the names of performers inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

