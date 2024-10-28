$10 scratch-off ticket turns into $1M jackpot for Johnston County woman

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman in Johnston County is now $1,000,000 richer, after winning the top prize in a new lottery game.

Cynthia Moore of Smithfield bought a $10 scratch-off ticket from Rock Ridge Mart on NC-42 in Wilson.

Moore is the first person to win the top prize for the $1,000,000 Cashword game, which debuted in August. There are three more top prizes remaining to be claimed.

Winners will have the option to take an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. Moore opted for the lump sum and took home $429,003 after taxes.