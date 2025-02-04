'Daddy, did I save my sister?' asks 10-year-old boy hospitalized after Philadelphia plane crash

A father recalls the Philadelphia plane crash that left his 10-year-old son injured and recovering at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

PHILADELPHIA -- Investigators are combing through evidence into what may have caused the medical transport jet to crash in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday. The plane crash injured at least 24 people and killed seven, including the six people on board the jet and one person on the ground.

The family of a 10-year-old boy injured when the jet crashed down near their car is sharing their experience.

"My baby is in there. It's hard seeing him like that," said the boy's mother, Lashawn Hamiel.

Trey Howard is one of the survivors, despite being seriously injured by flying debris.

"Felt like it was a movie, like a horror movie," said Trey's dad, Andre Howard Jr.

Andre says he was picking up donuts with three of his kids -- ages 4, 7 and 10 -- when the jet came crashing down.

"Sounded like a missile was firing bullets, metal at my car, everyone else's car," Andre recalled. "You see a car on fire, a man walking on fire. It was just crazy."

He immediately backed up his car while his son Trey covered his little sister, protecting her.

"I turn around and he has metal outside of his head," Andre described.

He said he used socks and another man's shirt to try and stop the bleeding.

A police officer then rushed them to the hospital, where Trey had emergency brain surgery.

That night, Andre says the family was told, "it was a strong chance he might not survive."

Miraculously, he's now awake and recovering -- even talking!

"They did an A+ job on my son. Praise God, they did a great job," Andre said.

Andre told ABC News that his son's first real words were about the Super Bowl.

"He asked me, 'Daddy, what's today?' I was like, 'Monday.' 'OK, wait. We didn't play yesterday did we?' 'No, you didn't miss the Super Bowl,'" Andre said, describing his son as a die-hard Eagles fan.

He was also concerned for his little sister.

"It had me crying," Andre said, recalling when Trey asked, "Daddy, did I save my sister?"

"'You told us to get down. I was just trying to help my sister.. next thing I know, I thought I died,'" Andre said his son told him in the hospital.

"As a dad, its bittersweet... I'm glad he listened but that's my job, not his job, to protect his sister," he added.

To lift his spirits, one of Trey's favorite NBA players, 76ers Tyrese Maxey, visited him in the hospital.

"He says thank you to everybody. He cries, 'Daddy, I'm a celebrity.' 'No, you're bigger than a celebrity. You're a superhero,'" Andre said he told his son.

Trey's family says they're grateful for everyone's support and, of course, to still have their boy.

The young superhero is continuing his recovery at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.