Man charged after his mom and teen brother found shot to death at Wilson home, police say

Officers found two people dead at a Wilson home Monday night on Snowden Drive.

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man killed his mother and brother Monday night at a Wilson home, police said.

Da'ron Donta Jenkins, 25, of Wilson, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

It happened at 5:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Snowden Drive, where police responded to what they described as "an unknown type call."

Officers found two people dead, who were identified as Dana Vanessa Jenkins, 50, and a 15-year-old male.

Wilson Police Department confirmed that Dana is the suspect's mother and the teen is his brother.

Da'ron is being held at Wilson County jail under no bond.

The incident is under investigation.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the man shot and killed his mother and brother. However, it has not been confirmed that it was a shooting. ABC11 apologizes for this error.