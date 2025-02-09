Body of flight attendant killed in DC midair collision escorted back to North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Flight attendants in Charlotte paid tribute to Danasia Elder, who was one of the flight attendants killed in a midair collision in DC in January.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office escorted Elder's remains home on Saturday.

"We regard this as a professional honor and a personal privilege," said Sheriff Garry McFadden. "This moment carries significant personal meaning for our agency in numerous ways, and we are honored to support Ms. Elder's family as they navigate this heartbreaking loss."

Elder was among 67 others who were killed in the midair collision between American Airlines Flight 5342 and an Army Black Hawk helicopter on Jan. 29 over the Potomac River.

She leaves behind her husband and two children, Cayden and Dallas, according to a GoFundMe raising money for her family.

Elder's brother-in-law, described her as "full of life," highlighting her love for God, her kids, and travel.

