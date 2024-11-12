NC Navy veteran shot, killed while at work on Veterans Day

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina family and community are mourning the death of a veteran who was killed while at work on Veterans Day.

According to the Asheboro Police Department, David Matthew Davis, 39 was shot and killed while working at the 64 Skillz on East Dixie Drive early Monday morning.

Police said they received a 911 call around 7:30 a.m. to respond to an armed robbery call at the business. While they were enroute, officers received additional information that a man had been shot and the suspects had left the scene.

Davis was found dead inside the 64 Skillz.

64 Skillz is a gaming center business located in an Asheboro strip mall.

If you have information about this crime, you're urged to contact Detective E. Williamson at ewilliamson@ci.asheboro.nc.us or. You can call the Randolph County Crime Stoppers anonymous line at 336-672-7463.

*The attached video is from a previous story about Veterans Day*

