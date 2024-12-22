Woman dies, passenger seriously injured after car hit by impaired wrong way driver: Durham PD

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Just days before Christmas, police in Durham say a 67-year-old woman was killed after her car was hit by another driver who was impaired and driving the wrong way. The collision happened just before 7 pm on Saturday.

According to the Durham Police Department (DPD), Nathane Blackmon was driving northbound on North Roxboro Street in a Yukon when he crossed all lanes and continued the wrong way on South Roxboro Street. Blackmon hit a driver who was traveling southbound.

Dawn Tucker was identified as the driver of that car. She later died at the hospital police say. A passenger in the car with Tucker was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Another driver hit by Blackmon was treated on the scene for minor injuries, according to police.

Blackmon, 42, was treated at the hospital for what police say are non-life-threatening injuries. He has been charged with driving while impaired (DWI), driving left of center and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Additional charges are pending, Durham police say.