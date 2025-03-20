Gov. Stein 'gravely concerned' on DE dismantling, other families support change

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Michelle Michaliadis has been taking advantage of spring break and brought her four kids to a Downtown Raleigh Museum for some educational learning during their time off from school.

She is backing President Trump's plan to dismantle the United States Department of Education.

"If he is bringing it back to the state level, then that's okay," said Michaliadis. "I know people say, 'Oh, the public schools are going to suffer.' Public schools, they're going to take our money.'"

Michaliadis lives in Four Oaks and sends her two oldest children to Raleigh Christian Academy. She drives almost 30 minutes in either direction each school day.

She believes families should have a say where their children learn and who is getting tax dollars.

"It's my money and instead of me putting it to a public school, I want to use those tax dollars that I pay for to let my children go to a private school. That's my choice," she said.

The State of North Carolina receives about $1.5 billion from the federal government. The money helps with Title I schools, which typically have a higher percentage of students from low-income families.

The funds also support programs for children with disabilities and things like free or reduced lunches.

"I'm very concerned - gravely concerned - about his disruption of the Department of Education," said Gov. Josh Stein. "The most important thing we have to ensure if that funding flow does not stop."

The Wake County Public School System said a change would cause significant harm and that, "these funds are not optional; they are essential, and there are no local resources that can replace them."

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction said federal funds support more than 14,000 public school positions.

Angier resident Cole Dragotta is a member of the 50501 political action organization that's been protesting the second Trump administration

Dragotta's mom is a special education teacher at a Title I school and he is not sure if she'll be able to keep her job.

"We've been talking about this a lot recently just between my mom and my family," said Dragotta.

Dragotta is a student and goes to UNC-Pembroke where he receives federal financial assistance. He only pays $500 a semester for a bachelor's degree and worries financial assistance could be impacted.

"It's really scary because I just don't know the way that our education system is going within North Carolina," said Dragotta.