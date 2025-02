DEA, Wake County Sheriff's Office investigating home near Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Drug Enforcement Administration agents along with Wake County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a home near Wake Forest.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene to show multiple law enforcement vehicles.

ABC11 was there as agents brought out multiple guns and evidence bags from the home.

The DEA has not commented on what case the search has to do with.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.