Dead body found underwater near West Point on the Eno, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A body was found Saturday submerged in water near West Point on the Eno, according to Durham Police Department.

Before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the 5100 block of N Roxboro Street for a reported dead person. A 911 caller reported finding the body of a man in the water.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, DPD confirmed.

The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

No further details were available.