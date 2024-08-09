Durham residents wait hours for power to come back on; some still waiting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The power has come back on for residents in a Durham community near Hope Valley Farms.

That's close to South Roxboro Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

But they had to wait for about six hours. Many others are still waiting.

While the power was out thanks to Tropical Storm Debby, ABC11 spoke to TK, who was sitting in her car outside her apartment.

She said the lights were flickering around 2 p.m. or so and then at 5 p.m., they went out.

"Just a lot of rain," she said. "Lot of rain."

One of her sons goes to year-round school at Rogers-Herr Middle.

"Couldn't cook, went and got some pizza, I went to the dollar store and got some spotlights," TK said.

As of 11 p.m., nearly 250 people in Durham remained without power.

The rain she referred to was coming down hard on US 15/501 as well as on South Roxboro Street into downtown.

A lot of Durham residents didn't get their trash picked up Thursday.

Collections will resume Friday, but some residents will have to wait until Monday.

