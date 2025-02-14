Durham man wins Cash 5 jackpot after lucky bowling scores inspire him to by a ticket

"You're not going to win anything if you don't play."

"You're not going to win anything if you don't play."

"You're not going to win anything if you don't play."

"You're not going to win anything if you don't play."

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A good day at the bowling alley turned into a Durham man's lucky day on Thursday.

Dennis Whicker of Durham said his friend encouraged him to buy a lottery ticket after seeing his bowling scores.

"I went bowling that day and had a real good day...My total score for three games was 777," Whicker told the NC Education Lottery. "I took my friend's advice and went to go play...You're not going to win anything if you don't play."

He bought a $1 Quick Pick ticket from Blalock's Convenience Store on Roxboro Road in Rougemont. The ticket matched all five numbers winning Whicker the $246,222 Cash 5 jackpot prize.

"I kept looking at the numbers over and over again," Whicker said. "I kept thinking, "Is that right?'"

After required federal and state tax withholdings he took home $176,665.

Whicker said he plans to use some of his winnings to do some home repairs.