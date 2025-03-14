Vance County murder suspect in January shooting taken into custody

The Vance County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man in connection with a fatal shooting in Henderson.

The Vance County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man in connection with a fatal shooting in Henderson.

The Vance County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man in connection with a fatal shooting in Henderson.

The Vance County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man in connection with a fatal shooting in Henderson.

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man wanted in a January homicide investigation is under arrest, the Vance County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Sheriff Curtis Brame said 19-year-old Deon Linshawn Bullock was taken into custody about 10:30 a.m. with the help of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Henderson Police Department.

Bullock had been sought in the Jan. 11 shooting of Donnie Allen Ayscue, 47, in the 1300 block of Walters Street. Ayscue was pronounced dead at his home.

Detectives from the Vance County Sheriff's Office with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation investigated the incident. If you or anyone you know has information that will assist in any investigation, they are asked to contact the Vance County Sheriff's Office or call 911.

Bullock is in the custody of the Vance County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with further information on this or any investigation is asked to please contact the Vance County Sheriff's Office or call 911.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report and will be updated.