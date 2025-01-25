Vance County deputies searching for man in connection with deadly shooting in Henderson

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Vance County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man in connection with a fatal shooting in Henderson.

Deputies said the shooting happened on Jan. 11 a a home in the 1300 block of Walters Street. When deputies arrived they found Donnie Ayscue with a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at his home.

After an investigation, authorities said they identified 19-year-old Deon Linshawn Bullock as a person of interest.

Deputies said are looking for Bullock. He was last seen on Friday wearing a grey hoodie with grey joggers.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Vance County with the search.

Anyone with information on Bullock's whereabouts should contact Henderson-Vance Crime Stoppers at (252) 492-1925, the Vance County Sheriff's Office at (252) 738-2200, or the SBI at (800) 334-3000 or sbiwebcontact@ncsbi.gov