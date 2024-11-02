HUD allocates $1.7M for Helene recovery efforts in Ashevillle

More federal funding is on the way to western North Carolina for hurricane recovery.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- More federal funding is on the way to support Helene recovery in western North Carolina.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced on Friday that it will provide $1.7 million in funding to the city of Asheville. The money will go toward affected families and businesses to support the reconstruction of damaged homes, stores and infrastructure.

"The impact of the storm on Asheville will be felt for years, and we remain committed to partnering with the city for as long as it takes to help rebuild and recover," Marion McFadden said in a news release.

She is the principal deputy assistant secretary for community planning and development.

"HUD will continue to do everything we can to make sure that everyone has access to safe and stable housing in disaster-impacted areas," she added.

