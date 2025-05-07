Durham County deputy arrested, facing solicitation of prostitution charge

BreakingBlack smoke after 1st vote as papal conclave begins | Live updates
Wednesday, May 7, 2025 8:24PM
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham County deputy was arrested on Wednesday in connection with prostitution charges.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) said Deputy Sheriff Derrick Neville, 48, was arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution and patronizing a prostitute.

Authorities said Neville has been a deputy sheriff with DCSO for 19 years.

He was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond and was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

