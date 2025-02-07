Fayetteville man charged in connection with sex crimes involving a minor

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville man was arrested and charged in connection with sex crimes involving a minor.

Police said the incident happened in December of 2024.

Desmond Jordan, 40, was charged with felony child abuse, statutory rape of a child, and indecent liberties with a child.

Detectives said Jordan and the victim were known to each other prior to the crimes occurring.

Jordan is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $300,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to contact Detective A. Duncan at 910-578-2597. If you have been a victim of sexual assault, victim advocates from the Phoenix Center are available to ensure victims and survivors receive appropriate care, referrals, and access to resources. The Phoenix Center can be contacted by calling 910-485-7273.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling 910-483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the free "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.