NC domestic violence advocates say 'Diddy' verdict exposes that no amount of evidence is enough

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The split verdict in the Sean "Diddy" Combs case is seen as a victory for the hip-hop mogul after nearly two months on trial, but sexual assault advocates in the Triangle call it a loss for their community.

"It says to survivors that no amount of evidence is enough," said Skye David, staff attorney with the North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault. "This just reinforces that narrative that's out there already that women are liars. There's a lot of false accusations, or if you do go through with this, it's not going to work out in your favor."

Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was found guilty on two of the five charges he faced. The jury found Combs guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, but acquitted him on the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Skye said her clients are now reacting to the "Diddy" verdict.

The belief is that it could silence future victims and keep them from coming forward.

"The way that someone with money, power, and fame can win in a case that felt very cut and dry to survivors. It felt like they were going to turn on the news and say, 'Wow, Cassie was heard.' Instead, they are saying it happened to her too," she said.

Other advocates believe the "Diddy" verdict reignites conversations around the Me Too Movement, which is a global awareness campaign against sexual abuse, harassment and rape culture.

"Many women who come forward and say me too don't come forward in the criminal legal system. The movement will continue to see and serve survivors," said Monika Johnson-Hostler, who is executive director for the North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault. "It does change the trajectory for many survivors today, but also survivors in the future."

Johnson-Hostler is also president of the National Alliance to End Sexual Violence. While she believes the "Diddy" verdict is disheartening, she wants sexual assault survivors to know that there are still options and resources available to remind them that they aren't alone

"It does not determine the outcomes for survivors. There are multiple ways for survival healing," she said.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-HOPE (4673) to be connected with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.