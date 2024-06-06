'Disney Jr.'s Ariel' welcomes audiences to Atlantica in new trailer

Join Ariel in the all-new Disney Jr. series, an animated, musical spectacular for preschoolers
LOS ANGELES -- Disney's beloved princess Ariel is back in the all new Disney Jr. series, "Disney Jr.'s Ariel!"
The young princess Ariel (Mykal-Michelle Harris) embarks on adventures under the sea with her mermaid friends, Lucia and Fernie; adorable sea creatures, Sebastian and Flounder; and other fan-favorite characters like King Triton (Taye Diggs) and Ursula (Amber Riley).
The show puts a spin on the typical story, taking inspiration from the Caribbean and mixing it with musical numbers and life lessons.
Also streaming now on Disney+ is the new short-form series "Disney Jr.'s Ariel: Mermaid Tales," which introduces audiences to life in Atlantica in two-minute shorts.
"Disney Jr.'s Ariel" premieres Thursday, June 27 on Disney Jr. and the next day on Disney+.
