Disney wins 25 Children's & Family Emmys, 'Percy Jackson' becomes most decorated title of the night

LOS ANGELES -- On Saturday, the Television Academy held its 3rd Annual Children's and Family Emmy (CAFE) Awards, where The Walt Disney Company won 25 Emmys across 20th Television, Disney Branded Television, Lucasfilm Ltd., National Geographic, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and platforms Disney+ and Hulu.

The breakout hit "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" made quite a splash at the CAFE Awards. Ahead of the ceremony, the Disney+ series was nominated for 16 Emmys, making it the most-nominated title of all time at this awards show.

On The Red Carpet spoke with the "Percy" trio before the show started, and the actors couldn't contain their excitement.

Walker Scobell, who plays the titular character, gave props to the crew behind the series, saying, "The crew deserves it. They all worked so hard, and they're all so amazing at what they do."

Aryan Simhadri couldn't be more proud of his co-star, Leah Sava Jeffries, who was nominated for Outstanding Young Performer.

"Everyone who's nominated 100% deserves it, and I'm so excited for Leah. I mean, this is - like, she's Emmy-nominated actress Leah Sava Jeffries. Like, I work with Emmy-nominated actress Leah Sava Jeffries! That's insane!" Simhadri beamed.

Jeffries told us, "I feel very honored and very grateful that people love this show so much. This is only the first season, you know? Especially because we're kids too, like, I cannot believe it."

Jonathan E. Steinberg, Walker Scobell, Ayo Davis (President, Disney Branded Television), Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri and Dan Shotz FRAZER HARRISON/GETTY IMAGES

Of their 16 nominations, "Percy" won eight, including Outstanding Young Teen Series.

It also won Writing for a Young Teen Series - "I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher," Directing for a Single Camera Live Action, Editing for a Single Camera Live Action Program, Visual Effects for a Live Action Program, Show Open, Casting for a Live Action Program, Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program.

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" has proven to be such a success, it was already renewed for a third season, ahead of its season two premiere this December.

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television released the following statement about their achievements:

"Congratulations to our brilliant Disney storytellers, talent and creative partners on this record-breaking achievement. It is such a privilege to get to create stories that bring joy, magic and wonder to kids and families, and we couldn't be prouder of everyone at Disney Branded Television and across The Walt Disney Company who pour their hearts into this important work every day."

Below are the other winners of the night.

A Real Bug's Life (National Geographic / Disney+)

Streams on Disney+; 4 wins

Directing for a Single Camera Live Action Series - "The Big City"

Cinematography for a Single Camera Live Action Program

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program

Lighting, Camera and Technical Arts

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel / Disney Branded Television)

Streams on Disney+; 3 wins

Children's or Young Teen Animated Series

Directing for an Animated Series - "The Molecular Level"

Writing for a Children's or Young Teen Animated Series - "Dancing with Myself"

The Spiderwick Chronicles (20th Television)

Streams externally; 2 wins

Lead Performer in a Preschool, Children's or Young Teen Program - Christian Slater

Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Single Camera Program

BUNK'D: Learning the Ropes (Disney Channel / Disney Branded Television)

Streams on Hulu; 1 win

Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Multiple Camera Program

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+ / Disney Branded Television)

Streams on Disney+; 1 win

Choreography

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire (Disney+ / Disney Branded Television)

Streams on Disney+ and Hulu; 1 win

Individual Achievement in Animation - Character Design

Monsters at Work (Disney Channel/ Disney Branded Television)

Streams on Disney+; 1 win

Voice Directing for an Animated Series

Once Upon a Studio (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Streams on Disney+; 1 win

Short Form Animated Program

The Santa Clauses (Disney+ / 20th Television / Disney Branded Television)

Streams on Disney+; 1 win

Hairstyling and Makeup

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Lucasfilm Ltd. / Disney Branded Television)

Streams on Disney+; 1 win

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

SuperKitties (Disney Jr. / Disney Branded Television)

Streams on Disney+; 1 win

Voice Performer in a Preschool Program - Kari Wahlgren

