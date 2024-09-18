JD Vance visits Raleigh for Trump campaign rally

Vance has made multiple stops in the state since being added to the Republican ticket.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ohio Sen. JD Vance will stop in Raleigh today to deliver remarks at a rally.

The Republican nominee for vice president will speak at 3 p.m. at Union Hall on West Martin Street.

His visit follows the Democratic nominee for vice prsident, Tim Walz, visiting the battleground state yesterday.

Both campaigns have made North Carolina a priority because of polls showing a close race and the significant amount of electoral votes. The state's result in the November election could swing the presidency one way or the other.

Trump announced Friday that he will be in Wilmington on Sept. 21.

Trump's campaign said the rally will start at 2 p.m. and be held at Aero Center Wilmington, 1830 Flightline Road. Doors open at 10 a.m.

The former president will focus his remarks on affordable housing, citing a report that nearly half of North Carolina renters are being "crushed under the weight of unaffordable rents."

Trump has won the state two presidential elections in a row, but his margin of victory in 2020 was slim and Democrats see it as an opportunity to upset the race.