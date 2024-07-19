Donald Trump to make first North Carolina visit since assassination attempt

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former President Donald Trump has scheduled his first appearance in North Carolina since surviving an assassination attempt.

Trump's campaign said he will hold a rally in Charlotte at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24.

North Carolina continues to be a hotbed in the race for the White House this year. Vice President Kamala Harris came to Fayetteville on July 18 -- in what was her seventh visit to the Tar Heel state in 2024.

The state's 16 electoral votes are highly sought after in what could shape up to be a close election.

The last Democrat running for president to win North Carolina was Barack Obama in his first term back in 2008. Since then the state has gone red for Mitt Romney and Donald Trump twice.

However, Democrats are optimistic because Trump's margin of victory shrank from 173,315 votes against Hillary Clinton in 2016 to just 74,483 votes against Joe Biden in 2020.