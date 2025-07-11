Fayetteville 18-year-old charged with murder in June shooting

It happened Sunday morning on Dornoch Drive.

It happened Sunday morning on Dornoch Drive.

It happened Sunday morning on Dornoch Drive.

It happened Sunday morning on Dornoch Drive.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police said Friday that detectives have made an arrest in a deadly shooting back in June.

Kam'Ron Tolson, 18, of Fayetteville, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into occupied property, five counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen goods, and felony conspiracy.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on June 8 in the 3600 block of Dornoch Drive.

Officers found Rolando Gomez II with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Hoke County Probation/Parole assisted with getting Tolson into custody.

He was being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, FPD said

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. A. Wolford at 910.705.2141 or submit anonymous tips to Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers by calling (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Fayetteville and in your neighborhood

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.