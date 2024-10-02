Gourmet frozen cookie dough brings warm, gooey cookies in minutes

NOVATO, Calif. -- Bay Area cookie lovers are in for a treat with gourmet frozen cookie dough company Doughpamine. The take-and-bake cookies bring the magic of gourmet desserts right to your kitchen table.

Created by award-winning pastry chef Jessica Entzel Nolan, Doughpamine cookie dough is crafted with the same ingredients found at some MICHELIN star restaurants. "I try and use as gourmet and premium ingredients as I did when I worked in fine dining, so the cocoa powder I'm using is the same cocoa powder that Thomas Keller uses," said Nolan. Chef Thomas Keller is the owner of famed Yountville restaurant The French Laundry.

Doughpamine is sold at several Bay Area grocery stores and offers unique flavors like Miso Peanut Butter and Blueberry Corn. "Blueberries and corn are actually a classic combination, so if you go to a fine dining restaurant, you'll frequently see blueberries and corn together on a dessert menu. I just translated it into a fancy cookie," said Nolan.

Nolan's experience in the culinary world spans continents. She landed an exclusive position as a MICHELIN inspector, but eventually took a step back from her career to focus on her family, "I'm sure as a lot of moms realize, you lose a little bit of your identity. Food and cooking and being a chef was my identity, so I was trying to think of a way that I could do both," she said.

Now, Nolan has the best of both worlds. She said she's looking forward to expanding her company beyond the Bay Area so more people can enjoy her cookies, "In five years, I want it to be a household name just like an Oreo."

