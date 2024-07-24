Downtown Durham business owners share frustrations over rent, parking, safety

City of Durham issues response as business owners say more must be done to keep downtown vibrant.

City of Durham issues response as business owners say more must be done to keep downtown vibrant.

City of Durham issues response as business owners say more must be done to keep downtown vibrant.

City of Durham issues response as business owners say more must be done to keep downtown vibrant.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two more businesses in downtown Durham are leaving. Cuban restaurant Copa and 321 Coffee are closing their doors. The news was shocking to community members like Hailey Carpenter.

"The rent prices in Durham are astronomical and something needs to be done about it, especially from a government side of things," said Carpenter.

The owners of 321 Coffee told ABC11 that they chose not to renew their lease.

In April, ABC11 spoke to the owner of Copa after the restaurant had gotten a new lease on life after posting online appeals for support. It was on the verge of shutting its doors, but the community came to the rescue.

One business owner said businesses have safety concerns about panhandlers and that they believe the cost of parking downtown per hour is the highest in the state.

"It's harder for us to park. Harder for customers to park. Harder for employees to park," said Becky Cascio, owner of Pie Pushers. "The city hasn't done a lot to help us in that regard."

The city of Durham released a statement to ABC11:

The City realizes there are a lot of variables, some beyond our control, impacting downtown Durham businesses. For those we can control, such as construction activity, we have committed to step up enforcement of violations and management of other activities that impede or block access to local businesses. Durham, like other similar cities, is managing the challenges of growth, especially in this post-COVID and remote work environment - which has impacted the government operations as well. For restaurants, in particular, lunch traffic is very important and remote work has certainly had its impact on downtown. That said, we are saddened to see businesses close as a result, and we pledge to continue to work with businesses and residents to find solutions that will make it easier for us all to navigate this unprecedented time as we meet the many needs of our growing downtown.

According to Downtown Durham Inc., 30 businesses have opened this year and eight have closed. In 2023, 21 opened and 10 closed. Copa and 321 Coffee are the latest to leave.

"Both of those were great institutions that brought the uniqueness we're known for," Downtown Durham Inc. CEO Nicole Thompson said.

DDI has launched its summer Feast program to help.

"Come downtown and spend money at any location downtown. You can submit a receipt through our website. We do a drawing and win a $150 spendable," said Thompson.

While this is one solution, business owners such as Cascio would like more help from the city.

"Have an open conversation and actually see them react and help us come up with solutions," she said.