High school students in DPAC program get inside look at career in media and journalism

ACB11 anchors and reporters gave students insight into the life of a media professional.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- As part of the Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC)'s Performing Arts Ambassador Program, several students from the region gathered to learn about news, media, and content creation.

ABC11's DeJuan Hoggard, Tamara Scott, Lauren Johnson, and Sydnee Scofield provided insight into the life of a media professional and gave a behind-the-scenes look at their daily work.

Students also created their own content, receiving constructive feedback from our team members.

ABC11 is a proud sponsor of this media workshop.