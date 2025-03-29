24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

High school students in DPAC program get inside look at career in media and journalism

Sydnee Scofield Image
BySydnee Scofield WTVD logo
Saturday, March 29, 2025 10:48PM
ABC11 gives high school kids an inside look at what we do every day
ACB11 anchors and reporters gave students insight into the life of a media professional.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- As part of the Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC)'s Performing Arts Ambassador Program, several students from the region gathered to learn about news, media, and content creation.

ABC11's DeJuan Hoggard, Tamara Scott, Lauren Johnson, and Sydnee Scofield provided insight into the life of a media professional and gave a behind-the-scenes look at their daily work.

Students also created their own content, receiving constructive feedback from our team members.

ABC11 is a proud sponsor of this media workshop.

Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW