Durham Public Schools to announce Teacher of the Year for 2024-25

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public Schools is set to name the 2024-2025 Teacher of the Year during the district's annual celebration on Thursday.
The Excellence in Teaching celebration will begin at 6 p.m. in Durham.
The current Teacher of the Year, Sgt. Jeffery Matthews, is expected to deliver remarks.
Matthews, a retired Army veteran from Angier, is a JROTC Instructor and has taught at Hillside High School for more than 7 years.
ABC11 Meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy will also serve as Mistress of Ceremonies during Thursday's event.