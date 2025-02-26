Wake County Public School System superintendent to deliver state of schools address

Doctor Robert Taylor will highlight the successes and challenges in the district.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The state of the Wake County Public School System will be presented tonight by the superintendent.

Doctor Robert Taylor will highlight the successes and challenges in the district at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School.

A question that many other municipalities and departments are asking, will a cut to federal funding impact the schools?

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the Trump Administration is eliminating some teacher training grants stating they promote divisive ideologies centered around DEI.

One of those programs impacted is Project Leaders, which recruits and trains teachers at 23 schools in Wake County.

Federal funding makes up 10% of the budget, which is more than $217 million.

Just yesterday WCPSS sat down with county commissioners to discuss the anticipated needs heading into budget season.

They discussed the highest areas for continued funding like new schools. student growth, and behavioral health programs.

Those range from $2 million to $13 million.

Dr. Taylor is expected to make his address later today at 6 p.m.

