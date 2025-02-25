Wake County schools to discuss increasing remote learning, changing policy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An increase in remote learning could be possible at Wake County Public School System.

During inclement weather, like we saw last week during the winter storm, the district opted to cancel classes fully rather than choosing remote learning like its neighboring districts.

On Tuesday, the district's policy committee will meet to discuss potentially changing the remote instruction policy.

WCPSS' current policy puts more an emphasis on in-person learning, but could lead to Saturday school and shorter spring breaks.

The policy says in part: "When warranted by an emergency situation and where authorized by law, the superintendent may temporarily direct schools, in full or in part, to conduct classes remotely for up to five remote instruction days or thirty remote instruction hours during an emergency situation."

Within the policy, an 'emergency situation' is described as a natural disaster, inclement weather, public health, energy emergency and more.

The meeting begins at 1 p.m.