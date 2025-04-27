Driver arrested after police chase and hitting trooper's car in Hope Mills

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver was arrested overnight following a police chase near Hope Mills.

The incident began when a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. Instead of pulling over, the driver left, initiating a pursuit.

The driver turned onto a dead-end road, where he hit several trees and the trooper's car while attempting to reverse. He then drove to his home on Brooklyn Circle in Hope Mills, tried to hide the car in the back of the property and ran inside.

The driver eventually surrendered and was arrested. Neither the trooper nor the driver were injured during the incident.

The suspect's car was seized, and charges are pending.

