Driver causes big fuel spill at gas station on Capital Boulevard

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver caused a massive fuel spill at a Raleigh gas station Sunday morning, fleeing the scene after backing into a gas pump.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at the Exxon station on Capital Boulevard. Authorities estimate that approximately 600 gallons of fuel leaked due to the collision.

The Raleigh Police Department has not yet released details about the suspect or the vehicle involved. The investigation remains ongoing.

Calvary Drive will be closed until later on Sunday.