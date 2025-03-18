Driver charged after head-on collision in Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were hospitalized after a head-on collision on Monday in Knightdale.

The State Highway Patrol told ABC11 that a pickup crashed head-on into a Dodge minivan about 4 p.m. on Marks Creek Road north of Knightdale Boulevard.

The driver of the pickup and two people in the minivan all suffered what were described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

All three were taken to WakeMed.

The Highway Patrol told ABC11 the driver of the pickup was "grossly impaired." The driver, who has not been identified, was charged with driving while impaired and careless and reckless driving.