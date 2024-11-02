Driver charged with murder after Raleigh Police say she hit woman with car following dispute

Raleigh Police have charged a woman with murder after they say she struck and killed another woman with her car following a dispute.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police have charged a woman with murder after they say she struck and killed another woman with her car.

It happened about 11:30 a.m. on Friday in the 300 block of Haywood Street.

Officers responded to a report of a crash. They found Tara Dunn, 39, suffering from injuries after being hit by the car. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

RPD said Dunn and Kiara Dominique Brown, 25, were involved in a dispute and Brown was driving the vehicle when it hit Dunn.

Kiara Dominique Brown Raleigh Police Department

Brown was charged with murder and taken into custody.

This remains an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

