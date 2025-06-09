Driver on run after crashing into power pole, parked Cumberland Co. EMS truck

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver crashed a car overnight Monday in Fayetteville and fled the scene, authorities said.

The incident involved a BMW traveling northeast on Southern Avenue. The driver sped over a railroad track, lost control, and struck a power pole, snapping it at the base. The car then careened into a chain-link fence near a Cumberland County EMS station before finally colliding with a parked EMS truck.

Fayetteville police say the driver, who they believe is injured, left the scene and is still on the run.

Southern Avenue will remain closed at Poe Street and Gillespie Street until the power pole is replaced.