Michigan State Police find alligator during drug raid

State police found an alligator, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine during a raid near Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT -- Michigan State Police found a surprise guest during a drug raid near Detroit.

Detectives found tan alligator while executing a search warrant on Tuesday.

They also seized heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and various pills.

Nine firearms were also found in the home.

As for the alligator, he was turned over to a local animal shelter.