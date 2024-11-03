Duke Health, UnitedHealthcare reach multi-year agreement, impacts over 172K patients

The new contract will expand in-network access to patients insured under United's Medicaid plan.

This comes after months of negotiations.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Following months of negotiations, Duke Health and UnitedHealthcare have reached a new multi-year agreement.

The agreement will maintain the in-network of 172,000 Duke Health patients.

In addition to preserving access for patients covered under United's commercial and Medicare Advantage plans, the new contract will expand in-network access to patients insured under United's Medicaid plan.

"We thank our members and customers for their support throughout this process," Cole Manbeck, the communications director at United, said. "We are honored to continue supporting all of the people throughout North Carolina who depend on us for access to quality and affordable health care."

The new agreement is now in effect.

