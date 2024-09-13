Duke research to benefit prostate cancer patients

According to the American Cancer Society, there are more than 200,000 new cases yearly, and more than 30,000 men die each year.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Researchers at Duke Cancer Institute are sharing new developments when it comes to prostate cancer therapy.

Dr. Donald McDonnell is a professor of cancer biology at Duke University School of Medicine. His team has learned a great deal about the pathology of the biology of prostate cancer.

Typically suppression of male hormones has been a lifesaver, but in more advanced cases doctors have discovered raising testosterone levels has been beneficial. Right now the therapy is for men who have failed standard of care.

Dr. McDonnel said the sudden high dose of testosterone which the cells can't handle ultimately helps to regress the cancer.

How soon can you get this?

"They can ask their oncologist right now for High-dose androgen therapy. And they can ask 'am I a candidate?'" said Dr. McDonnell.

Physicians can refer to Duke's research to help guide their therapy. Dr. McDonnell said the therapy is being used at John Hopkins Hospital.

For more information about the study visit here.