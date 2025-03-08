Duke Lemur Center in Durham welcomes new member to family

According to the center, baby lemurs are a crucial part of the DLC's conservation breeding program which has had over 3,400 births since its founding in 1966.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Duke Lemur Center (DLC) in Durham announced a new addition to its family.

Baby Coquerel sifaka Majorian was born on Dec. 19 to mother 10-year-old Lupicina. He was the third offspring of Lupicina and her breeding partner Gabe, the center said.

Majorian joins the family of five with older siblings Felix and Camilla.

The lemur center is accepting baby shower gifts from its Amazon wish list, which includes nut butters, beans and baby food to help provide necessary nutrients for new moms like Lupicina.

