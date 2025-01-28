No. 2 Blue Devils will host Tar Heels this weekend

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- This weekend, it's the battle of the blues -- one of the biggest rivalries in college basketball.

No. 2 Duke University will host North Carolina on Saturday, Feb. 1 in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Tip-off: 6:30 p.m.

Where to watch: ESPN

Previous Matchup

The last time these teams met was in March last year in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Tar Heels secured the win 84-79, and it was the program's first outright ACC regular-season title in seven years.

Cormac Ryan led North Carolina with 31 points, a career-high. He also closed out the game with two clinching free throws with 4.7 seconds left.

"We knew what it meant. We knew what was at stake," Ryan said. "And to walk out of this building is always nice."

Kyle Filipowski scored 23 points to lead the Blue Devils.

"We didn't play our best basketball overall," Filipowski said, adding: "We're still one of the best teams in the country. Our season's not defined by UNC."

Ahead of Saturday

The Blue Devils (18-2, 10-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) beat North Carolina State 74-64 Monday night. Star freshman Cooper Flagg scored 23 of his 28 points after halftime, while fellow rookie Kon Knueppel had 19 points.

Duke will play Syracuse on Wednesday before playing UNC on Saturday.

The Tar Heels (13-8, 6-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) won big in overtime last Saturday. RJ Davis's seven points and Trimble's go-ahead jumper helped lift the team past the Boston College Eagles in overtime.

UNC will play the Pittsburgh Panthers on Tuesday before playing Duke on Saturday.

ESPN contributed to this report.

Featured video is from a previous report.

