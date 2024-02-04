Tar Heels beat rival Blue Devils, 93-84, maintain first place in ACC

Saturday will mark the 49th time the two basketball teams meet while both are ranked in the top 10.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- No. 3 North Carolina and No. 7 Duke renewed their rivalry on Saturday night.

The Tar Heels came in leading the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 9-1 record (17-4 overall) with the Blue Devils right behind at 7-2 in the ACC and 16-4 overall.

The Blue Devils swept the series last year.

Saturday's game was the 49th matchup between the rivals when both teams were ranked in the AP Top 10. In the previous 48 such meetings, the teams were split perfectly evenly, with each having 24 wins and 24 losses.

The Blue Devils travel to Chapel Hill on Saturday for the first of their two scheduled games this year.

The teams will meet again in Durham for Duke's Senior Day on March 9.

The next most top 10 matchups between two schools is 14 between North Carolina and North Carolina State.