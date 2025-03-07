Tobacco Road Showdown: North Carolina will host Duke at Dean Dome this weekend

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of the biggest rivalries in college basketball will meet again this weekend.

The North Carolina Tar Heels are hosting the Duke Blue Devils Saturday night at the Dean E. Smith Center. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

What to know about Duke at UNC

UNC leads the series 85-67

The two last met in February when Duke won 87-70

Duke standout Cooper Flagg is averaging over 19 points per game

Previous Matchup

Fellow freshman Kon Knueppel scored 22 points for Duke (19-2, 11-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), which shot 52.8% and made 10 of 20 from 3-point range to win their 15th straight game.

RJ Davis and Drake Powell each scored 12 points to lead the Tar Heels (13-10, 6-5), who fell behind 40-13 and trailed by as many as 32 points.

After the game, Blue Devil fans gathered around a bonfire to celebrate the team's victory over their rivals.

ESPN contributed to this report.