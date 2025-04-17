Students, faculty and staff at Duke to hold march, want university leaders to speak up

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Concerned members of the Duke community are taking a stand along with campuses nationwide to push back against the Trump administration. They say the administration threatens international students, funding for higher education, and free speech across the U.S.

The march is part of a National Day of Action to defend Higher Education as a public good and a space for social equity and democratic values. Organizers say university leaders have been silent in response to Trump's executive order, including actions by the administration to withhold federal funds for universities that maintain their diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Members say they want university leaders to stand up to protect the community.

The march at Duke's West Campus is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Thursday. According to a news release from organizers, they expect at least 250 people to attend. They plan to gather in front of the University Chapel and march around campus with signs, stopping at multiple locations to make speeches.