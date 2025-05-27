DAE, school district leaders to talk Meet and Confer policy, first-of-its-kind in state history

In early April, the board approved the state's first-ever "Meet and Confer" policy in a narrow 4-3 vote.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a groundbreaking decision by Durham Board of Education, giving Durham Public Schools' employees a seat at the table.

Following months of negotiations, the Durham Association of Educators (DAE) and district leaders will talk more Tuesday at a news conference about the policy.

This policy enables DPS employees to contribute to school board decisions. The Meet and Confer team will include members from DAE, the school board, and key administrators.

Scheduled meetings will allow the team to discuss issues and vote on recommendations for the school board.

The meeting is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

