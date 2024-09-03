Durham voters will decide on $200 million in bonds for Parks & Recreation and Streets, Sidewalks

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham voters are getting a look for a new water park that could go in the Merrick-Moore Park if voters approve referendum items on the upcoming November ballot.

There will be two questions on the ballot that would fund several projections. The City of Durham is asking for $200 million.

The proposed water park, including a lazy rink and water slide, would go by the old Wheels Roller Rink. More than $40 million would be spent on this project.

The city is also looking to install a new pool, play areas, and athletic fields at Long Meadows Park.

Additional money would be spent to repave roads, fix sidewalks, and build new ones.

"It creates an aesthetic for the city, a more walkable city," said Durham resident Milan Choroomi.

"I think it's a great idea to have parks around," said Durham resident Ethan Cornelius.

Durham small business owner Natasha Fields thinks the proposed changes would be beneficial to the community, but she wishes that the same amount of money was invested elsewhere.

"I feel like it needs to be more affordable housing for middle-class people," said Fields.

The city isn't sure what the cost could end up being for residents.

Durham Mayor Pro Temp Mark-Anthony Middleton says there are some unknown variables.

"Sometimes we do have to increase taxes in order to pay the debt back, but sometimes, because of folks moving to our city and increased tax base, more people paying taxes sometimes puts us puts us in a position where we don't have to raise taxes," said Middleton.

Middleton says the proposed improvements will help with the Bull City's growing needs.

Census data shows in the last year, practically 10 percent of the population moved from another county, state or country.

"We need sidewalks. We need our city to be navigable. Without a car, you can use bikes or public transportation to be able to walk. That's really important," said Middleton.

If the referendums are approved by voters, construction on the water park and pool could start this upcoming spring.